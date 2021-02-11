GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 18,894 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,894 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.16% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 44.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 21,314 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 326.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 200,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 153,435 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 263.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 130,390 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 59.2% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares during the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.77. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $16.95. The firm has a market cap of $764.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.