GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 66,552 Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 188.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,784 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,552 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCEL. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on FCEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CEO Jason Few bought 11,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $197,890.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,190.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCEL opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -46.53 and a beta of 5.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.15. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

FuelCell Energy Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.