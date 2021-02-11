GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 2,113 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,188,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $420,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,706 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,149,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,120,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 832,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,591,000 after purchasing an additional 153,651 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 807,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,886,000 after purchasing an additional 61,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 6.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,084,000 after purchasing an additional 27,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 87,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total value of $9,391,262.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,258 shares in the company, valued at $34,866,607.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,232,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,419 shares of company stock valued at $13,961,607 in the last 90 days. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RL opened at $112.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.73, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $124.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.48.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.37.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

