GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Travere Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,327,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,993,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,870,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,318,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,238,000.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other news, CFO Laura Clague sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $104,798.75. Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $91,789.25. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,019 shares of company stock worth $318,559. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TVTX opened at $28.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.