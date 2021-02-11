GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 78.7% from the January 14th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 395,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:GVP traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.25. GSE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.36.

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.92 million during the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GSE Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 957,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,172 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.64% of GSE Systems worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

About GSE Systems

GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

