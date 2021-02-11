GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) Stock Price Down 9.2%

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) shares were down 9.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.79 and last traded at $1.88. Approximately 636,040 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 529,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $38.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.65.

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.92 million during the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 13.66%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GSE Systems stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,992,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,900 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 9.70% of GSE Systems worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

GSE Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:GVP)

GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

