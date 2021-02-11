GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Short Interest Up 411.4% in January

GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 102,800 shares, an increase of 411.4% from the January 14th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 709,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other GT Biopharma news, Director Steven W. Weldon sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Also, Director Steven W. Weldon sold 396,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total value of $114,927.00. Company insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS GTBP opened at $0.44 on Thursday. GT Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

About GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary technology platforms. The company develops immuno-oncology product candidates, including GTB-1550, a bispecific scFv recombinant fusion protein-drug conjugate that targets cancer cells expressing the CD19 receptor or CD22 receptor, or both receptors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; GTB-3550, a single-chain, tri-specific scFv recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial; GTB-C3550, a next-generation follow-on to its lead candidates TriKE, GTB-3550, and GTB-C3550, which contains a modified CD16 moiety; and GTB-1615, a single-chain fusion protein for the treatment of solid tumors.

