GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) Short Interest Down 76.3% in January

GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 76.3% from the January 14th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GGTTF stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,599,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,326. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09. GTEC has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.32.

GTEC Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes cannabis and its derivatives in Canada. The company brand portfolio includes BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, Cognoscente, and Treehugger. It sells its products through medical and recreational sales channels. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

