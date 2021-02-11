GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) Short Interest Down 76.3% in January

GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 76.3% from the January 14th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
GGTTF stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,599,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,326. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09. GTEC has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.32.
GTEC Company Profile
Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for GTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.