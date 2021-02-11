GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 1,680.0% from the January 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,419,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GTXO stock remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Thursday. 2,542,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,164,709. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. GTX has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.15.
GTX Company Profile
Featured Story: Float
Receive News & Ratings for GTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.