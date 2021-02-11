GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 1,680.0% from the January 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,419,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GTXO stock remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Thursday. 2,542,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,164,709. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. GTX has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.15.

Get GTX alerts:

GTX Company Profile

GTX Corp, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various products and services in the personal location services marketplace in the United States and internationally. The company offers global positioning system (GPS), low energy blue tooth (BLE), and cellular location platform that enables subscribers to track in real time the whereabouts of people, pets, or high valued assets through a miniaturized transceiver module, wireless connectivity gateway, middleware, and viewing portal.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for GTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.