Guider Price Up 5.7% Over Last Week (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Guider has a market cap of $22,530.50 and approximately $31.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guider token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Guider has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Guider

Guider is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Token Trading

Guider can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

