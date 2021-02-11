H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) Short Interest Update

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a decline of 75.5% from the January 14th total of 260,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:HIGA traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.45. 294,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,345. H.I.G. Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $15.46.

H.I.G. Acquisition Company Profile

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

