H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) Short Interest Update

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a decline of 75.5% from the January 14th total of 260,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE:HIGA traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.45. 294,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,345. H.I.G. Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $15.46.
H.I.G. Acquisition Company Profile
Recommended Story: Rule of 72
Receive News & Ratings for H.I.G. Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.I.G. Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.