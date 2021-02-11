H.I.S. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.53

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.53 and last traded at $19.53, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised H.I.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.38.

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides airline tickets.

