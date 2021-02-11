HackenAI Reaches Market Cap of $344,985.28 (HAI)

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One HackenAI token can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, HackenAI has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. HackenAI has a market cap of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00052464 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.25 or 0.00259427 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00098454 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00078191 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00084849 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00061264 BTC.

HackenAI Profile

HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 tokens. The official message board for HackenAI is medium.com/@hackenAI . The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai

Buying and Selling HackenAI

HackenAI can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HackenAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HackenAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

