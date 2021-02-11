Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 0.1% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.64, for a total transaction of $11,932,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total value of $88,731.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,878.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,556,207 shares of company stock valued at $422,395,601 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB stock opened at $271.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $265.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.79. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $773.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.41.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

