Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Purchases 34,747 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,747 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 14.0% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $184,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 690,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,034,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,501,000 after acquiring an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 19,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,076,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 38,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,387,000 after acquiring an additional 16,523 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $392.68 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $393.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $379.09 and its 200-day moving average is $354.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

