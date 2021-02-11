Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.93

Shares of Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.93 and last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halfords Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average of $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $789.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

