Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 900 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.23.

DIS stock opened at $189.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.99. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The firm has a market cap of $344.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.26, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at $19,043,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $1,488,745.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,745.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock worth $192,663,358. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

