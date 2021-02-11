Halo Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGEEF) Short Interest Update

Halo Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGEEF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 135,900 shares, an increase of 473.4% from the January 14th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,455,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Halo Labs stock opened at $0.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06. Halo Labs has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.19.
Halo Labs Company Profile
