Halo Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGEEF) Short Interest Update

Halo Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGEEF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 135,900 shares, an increase of 473.4% from the January 14th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,455,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Halo Labs stock opened at $0.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06. Halo Labs has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.19.

Halo Labs Inc operates as a cannabis cultivation, manufacturing, and distribution company that grows, extracts, and processes cannabis flower, oils, and concentrates. The company also offers edible products in California and Oregon. It serves licensed retailers and wholesalers. Halo Labs Inc has a strategic partnership with High Tide Inc; and with OG DNA Genetics Inc to develop genetics in Oregon.

