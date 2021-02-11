Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HWC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $38.17 on Thursday. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $41.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -53.76, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.03.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,412,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,569,000 after purchasing an additional 592,926 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 272.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 595,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after buying an additional 435,355 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth about $13,995,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,579,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,926,000 after buying an additional 294,753 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 691,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after buying an additional 260,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

