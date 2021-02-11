Handshake (HNS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.32 Million

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Handshake coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular exchanges. Handshake has a total market cap of $71.85 million and $1.32 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Handshake has traded up 55.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,781.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,771.79 or 0.03708094 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.08 or 0.00385256 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $534.49 or 0.01118600 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $224.38 or 0.00469599 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $206.11 or 0.00431353 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.02 or 0.00305593 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00024879 BTC.

About Handshake

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 354,396,160 coins. Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake ‘s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org

Handshake Coin Trading

Handshake can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

