Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) is Lapides Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 497,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Hanesbrands accounts for approximately 3.1% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Hanesbrands worth $7,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 259,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 14,788 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $2,290,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 906,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after purchasing an additional 68,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,201,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,525,000 after purchasing an additional 105,606 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.68.

In related news, insider Michael E. Faircloth sold 2,324 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $34,232.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 360,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,313,361.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 39,730 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $635,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 120,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,104 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HBI traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,049,396. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

