Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hanesbrands in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HBI. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.68.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $18.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 36.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 40,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $646,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,608.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 39,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $635,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,104 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

