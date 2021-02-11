Hansard Global Plc (HSD.L) (LON:HSD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.44

Hansard Global Plc (HSD.L) (LON:HSD) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.44 and traded as high as $46.80. Hansard Global Plc (HSD.L) shares last traded at $45.10, with a volume of 44,388 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.84, a current ratio of 13.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £62.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 45.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 37.44.

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

