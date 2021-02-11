Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total value of $535,743.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,105.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,684 shares of company stock worth $24,091,267 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,286.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.24, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,228.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,195.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 price target (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,895.35.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.