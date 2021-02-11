Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) Stock Price Up 14.5%

Shares of Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) rose 14.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.97 and last traded at $3.95. Approximately 4,361,715 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 1,456,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.64.
Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.81 million during the quarter.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Harbor Custom Development in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harbor Custom Development in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Harbor Custom Development by 1,029.4% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,863,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after buying an additional 2,610,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.
About Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI)
Harbor Custom Development, Inc engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.
