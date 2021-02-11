Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) Stock Price Up 14.5%

Shares of Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) rose 14.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.97 and last traded at $3.95. Approximately 4,361,715 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 1,456,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.64.

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.81 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Sterling Griffin sold 82,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $380,171.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Larry G. Swets, Jr. purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Harbor Custom Development in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harbor Custom Development in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Harbor Custom Development by 1,029.4% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,863,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after buying an additional 2,610,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

