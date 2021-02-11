HARD Protocol Trading 83.5% Higher This Week (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 11th. HARD Protocol has a total market capitalization of $84.58 million and $20.65 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded up 83.5% against the US dollar. One HARD Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $1.77 or 0.00003745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00052218 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.86 or 0.00261646 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.50 or 0.00093999 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00076280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00084362 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,205.27 or 0.95492757 BTC.

HARD Protocol Token Profile

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,708,334 tokens. The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

