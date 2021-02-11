Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) CFO Sells $23,399.42 in Stock

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 2,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $23,399.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sanjay Kalra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, Sanjay Kalra sold 27,404 shares of Harmonic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $219,232.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.77. The company had a trading volume of 570,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.50 million, a P/E ratio of -19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. Harmonic Inc. has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $8.47.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HLIT. Raymond James raised shares of Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.18.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the third quarter worth $137,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 657,362 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,864,000 after buying an additional 150,922 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the third quarter worth $335,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 5.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 383,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 21,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 5.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 737,598 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 38,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

