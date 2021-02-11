Harmony One Day Volume Hits $34.10 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $171.63 million and approximately $34.10 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Harmony has traded 67.8% higher against the dollar. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0181 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00057450 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $510.14 or 0.01077626 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00054797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006155 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 76.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,549.71 or 0.05386079 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00026683 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00019570 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00034165 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

About Harmony

ONE is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,240,951,944 coins and its circulating supply is 9,479,877,944 coins. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars.

