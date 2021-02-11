Harvest Finance Market Cap Tops $170.01 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for $358.31 or 0.00759174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $170.01 million and approximately $8.60 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00012205 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000042 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 491,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 474,481 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

