Hashgard (GARD) Market Capitalization Hits $16.85 Million

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 11th. Hashgard has a total market cap of $16.85 million and $142,161.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 57% higher against the dollar. One Hashgard token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00056907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.10 or 0.01078761 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00055688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006091 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,598.46 or 0.05389584 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00026644 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 62.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00019017 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00035290 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Hashgard Token Profile

Hashgard is a token. It launched on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,144,999,910 tokens. The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Hashgard Token Trading

Hashgard can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

