Hathor (HTR) Price Tops $0.28

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded up 25.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 11th. Hathor has a market cap of $50.32 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hathor has traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar. One Hathor coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000574 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00051814 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.91 or 0.00255453 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00095278 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00077103 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00085599 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00060556 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network

Hathor Coin Trading

Hathor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

