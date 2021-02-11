Haven Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.18 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 11th. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 93.6% against the US dollar. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $123.14 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.49 or 0.00017979 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,197.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,750.34 or 0.03708547 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.35 or 0.00380002 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.04 or 0.01097605 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $216.22 or 0.00458114 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.42 or 0.00439475 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $140.82 or 0.00298367 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00024458 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,511,981 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

