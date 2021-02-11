Haverford Financial Services Inc. Buys 9,480 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 63.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,766,000 after buying an additional 149,296 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 123,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after buying an additional 28,499 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,047,000. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 171,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 57,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

FLIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist increased their price objective on FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair cut FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIR traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.74. The stock had a trading volume of 25,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,759. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $59.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average is $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

