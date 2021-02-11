Haverford Financial Services Inc. Has $1.38 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Lannebo Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,213,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,498,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.66. 105,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,502,837. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $104.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.58 and a 200-day moving average of $83.67.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATVI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.79.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

