Haverford Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,956 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 3.9% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $14,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 173.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 108.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,525,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,044 shares of company stock worth $9,218,750. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.93.

CVS stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.36. 71,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,681,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.68. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

