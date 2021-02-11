Haverford Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,973 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 4.0% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 32,715 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,472,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,064 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Argus downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $2.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $336.04. The company had a trading volume of 76,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,611,355. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $367.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $345.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.70. The stock has a market cap of $318.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $55,785,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

