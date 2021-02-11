Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Hawaiian Electric Industries has increased its dividend payment by 6.5% over the last three years.

NYSE:HE opened at $34.96 on Thursday. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

HE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $43.00.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

