Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HE shares. TheStreet raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Guggenheim downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HE. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth $31,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth $35,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth $53,000. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $34.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.82.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

