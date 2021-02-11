Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) SVP Sells $66,960.00 in Stock

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Hawaiian stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.69. 550,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.40. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $29.16.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($3.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.49) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $149.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.13 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The business’s revenue was down 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen cut Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

