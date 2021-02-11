Head to Head Analysis: Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) vs. McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX)

Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) and McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Theta Gold Mines and McEwen Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A McEwen Mining -140.63% -16.86% -12.95%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Theta Gold Mines and McEwen Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Theta Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A McEwen Mining 0 0 3 0 3.00

McEwen Mining has a consensus target price of $2.83, indicating a potential upside of 138.10%. Given McEwen Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe McEwen Mining is more favorable than Theta Gold Mines.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Theta Gold Mines and McEwen Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A McEwen Mining $117.02 million 4.16 -$59.75 million ($0.17) -7.00

Theta Gold Mines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than McEwen Mining.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.0% of McEwen Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of McEwen Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

McEwen Mining beats Theta Gold Mines on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Theta Gold Mines Company Profile

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim's Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018. Theta Gold Mines Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada. It also owns interests in the Fuller, Davidson-Tisdale, Buffalo Ankerite, and Paymaster exploration properties located in Canada; and a 49% interest in the San José mine located in Argentina. In addition, the company owns 100% interests in the Gold Bar and Tonkin properties located in Eureka County, Nevada; and interests in the Los Azules copper project located in the cordilleran region in the province of San Juan, Argentina. The company was formerly known as US Gold Corporation and changed its name to McEwen Mining Inc. in January 2012. McEwen Mining Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

