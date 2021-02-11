Head to Head Contrast: TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) and Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI)

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) and TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Oaktree Strategic Income has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

35.9% of Oaktree Strategic Income shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Oaktree Strategic Income shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oaktree Strategic Income and TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Strategic Income $39.53 million 6.16 -$1.27 million $0.55 15.04 TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness N/A N/A -$350,000.00 N/A N/A

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oaktree Strategic Income.

Profitability

This table compares Oaktree Strategic Income and TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Strategic Income -3.20% 6.39% 2.79% TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Oaktree Strategic Income and TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Strategic Income 0 1 0 0 2.00 TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oaktree Strategic Income currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.36%. Given Oaktree Strategic Income’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Oaktree Strategic Income is more favorable than TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness.

Summary

Oaktree Strategic Income beats TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oaktree Strategic Income Company Profile

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Company Profile

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. manufactures and distributes hemp cigarettes. The company was formerly known as Molori Energy Inc. and changed its name to TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. in April 2020. TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

