Head to Head Review: Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) versus Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orchard Therapeutics and Jounce Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics $2.51 million 318.14 -$163.42 million ($1.75) -4.69 Jounce Therapeutics $147.87 million 3.15 $56.82 million $1.66 7.03

Jounce Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Orchard Therapeutics. Orchard Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jounce Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Orchard Therapeutics has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jounce Therapeutics has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Orchard Therapeutics and Jounce Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics N/A -65.65% -47.92% Jounce Therapeutics N/A -72.91% -59.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Orchard Therapeutics and Jounce Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchard Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Jounce Therapeutics 1 2 2 0 2.20

Orchard Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 98.94%. Jounce Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 8.54%. Given Orchard Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Orchard Therapeutics is more favorable than Jounce Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.6% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.0% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics beats Jounce Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration. It provides Strimvelis, a gammaretroviral-based product for the treatment of adenosine deaminase-severe combined immunodeficiency (ADA-SCID). The company's clinical development products comprise OTL-101 for the treatment of ADA-SCID; OTL-200 to treat metachromatic leukodystrophy; OTL-103 for the treatment of Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome; OTL-102 for X-linked chronic granulomatous disease; and OTL-300 for transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia. Its preclinical programs include OTL-203 for mucopolysaccharidosis type I, OTL-201 for mucopolysaccharidosis type MPS-IIIA, and OTL-202 for mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company was formerly known as Orchard Rx Limited. Orchard Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer. It is also developing JTX-4014, a clinical-stage anti-PD-1 antibody for combination therapy; and JTX-1811, a monoclonal antibody designed to selectively deplete T regulatory cells in the tumor microenvironment that is in the IND-enabling phase. The company's product candidate includes JTX-8064, an antibody that binds to leukocyte immunoglobulin like receptor B2, which is a cell surface receptor expressed on macrophages. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

