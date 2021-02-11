Head to Head Survey: SouthPeak Interactive (OTCMKTS:SOPK) and Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

SouthPeak Interactive (OTCMKTS:SOPK) and Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get SouthPeak Interactive alerts:

This table compares SouthPeak Interactive and Okta’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SouthPeak Interactive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Okta $586.07 million 63.62 -$208.91 million ($1.39) -207.19

SouthPeak Interactive has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Okta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.8% of Okta shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.6% of SouthPeak Interactive shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Okta shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SouthPeak Interactive and Okta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SouthPeak Interactive N/A N/A N/A Okta -31.38% -31.29% -6.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SouthPeak Interactive and Okta, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SouthPeak Interactive 0 0 0 0 N/A Okta 0 8 11 0 2.58

Okta has a consensus target price of $247.53, indicating a potential downside of 14.05%. Given Okta’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Okta is more favorable than SouthPeak Interactive.

Risk & Volatility

SouthPeak Interactive has a beta of 4.3, suggesting that its share price is 330% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Okta has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SouthPeak Interactive beats Okta on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SouthPeak Interactive

SouthPeak Interactive Corporation develops, markets, and publishes interactive entertainment software. The company offers videogames for various gaming and entertainment hardware platforms, including home videogame consoles, such as Microsoft Xbox 360, Nintendo Wii, and Sony PS3 and PS2; for handheld platforms, including Nintendo DS, Nintendo DSi, Sony PlayStation Portable, Sony PSPgo, and Apple iPhone; for game applications for the Next Generation NVIDIA Tegra mobile processor, which is used in Droid phones and tablets; and for personal computers. It serves various customers ranging from casual players to hardcore gaming enthusiasts. The company sells its products to retailers and distributors in North America and the United Kingdom, and primarily to distributors in the rest of Europe, Australia, and Asia. SouthPeak Interactive Corporation was founded in 1996 and is based in Midlothian, Virginia.

About Okta

Okta, Inc. provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials. It also provides Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure; and Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications. In addition, the company offers customer support and training, and professional services. Okta, Inc. sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as through channel partners. The company was formerly known as Saasure, Inc. Okta, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for SouthPeak Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthPeak Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.