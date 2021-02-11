Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) Short Interest Update

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 81.0% from the January 14th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSAQ. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,100,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,799,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,100,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,200,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,830,000. Institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSAQ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.31. 88,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,271. Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $14.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.34.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

