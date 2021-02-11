Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) PT Raised to $30.00

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) had its price target increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.83.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $30.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day moving average is $25.11. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.44.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $423.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,825.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 886,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,905,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 215,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,376,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,522,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,093,000 after purchasing an additional 22,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,840,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,813,000 after purchasing an additional 235,945 shares during the last quarter.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

