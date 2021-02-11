Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to post $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Healthcare Trust of America reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Healthcare Trust of America.

HTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

In other Healthcare Trust of America news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $903,694.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 4.1% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 8.4% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.10. The company had a trading volume of 66,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,839. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $34.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 194.00 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

