Healthier Choices Management (OTCMKTS:HCMC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.01

Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.01 and last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 25196446273 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Healthier Choices Management Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HCMC)

Healthier Choices Management Corp. provides e-liquids, vaporizers, and related products. The company operates through two segments, Natural and Organic Retail Stores, and Vapor Products. Its vaporizers are battery-powered products that enable users to inhale nicotine vapor without smoke, tar, ash, or carbon monoxide.

