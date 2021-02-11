Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.45.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $30.64 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $37.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.39.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 84.09%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 129.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth $36,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

