HeartBout (HB) Price Tops $0.0023

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 11th. HeartBout has a market cap of $124,059.94 and $374.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeartBout token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, HeartBout has traded up 23% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HeartBout alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00060523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $525.49 or 0.01132977 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00057280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006426 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,544.73 or 0.05486502 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00027669 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00020194 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 52.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00044329 BTC.

HeartBout Token Profile

HeartBout (CRYPTO:HB) is a token. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HeartBout

HeartBout can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HeartBout Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeartBout and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.