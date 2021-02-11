Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Short Interest Down 75.0% in January

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

HLAN remained flat at $$85.50 during midday trading on Thursday. 553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229. The company has a market capitalization of $170.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.86. Heartland BancCorp has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $95.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.82.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $17.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Heartland BancCorp will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; and other financial products and services in Fairfield, Franklin, and Licking Counties of Central Ohio. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.

