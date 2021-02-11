Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Short Interest Down 75.0% in January

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.
HLAN remained flat at $$85.50 during midday trading on Thursday. 553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229. The company has a market capitalization of $170.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.86. Heartland BancCorp has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $95.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.82.
About Heartland BancCorp
Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; and other financial products and services in Fairfield, Franklin, and Licking Counties of Central Ohio. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.
Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Heartland BancCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland BancCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.